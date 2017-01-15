Memorial held for six missing after Lake Erie plane crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Memorial held for six missing after Lake Erie plane crash

Crew fires six shots in memory of the six people missing after Lake Erie plane crash Crew fires six shots in memory of the six people missing after Lake Erie plane crash
Suzanne and John Fleming with sons Suzanne and John Fleming with sons
CLEVELAND, Ohio -

Two Boardman High School graduates and four other people were remembered on Saturday not far from where the plane disappeared from radar over Lake Erie last month.

A crew fired six rounds from the deck gun of the World War Two era submarine U.S.S. Cod in memory of John Fleming, his wife Suzanne, their two teenage sons, as well as neighbors Brian Casey and his daughter Megan.

As the shots were fired, divers placed a tablet inscribed with the names of those lost, on the bottom of the lake at the crash site.

The families of those lost were present for the memorial

It is believed that John Fleming was piloting the plane that took off from Burke Lakefront Airport after the group had attended a Cleveland Cavaliers game on December 29.

So far, crews have recovered about 270 pieces of debris from the plane from the lake and surrounding shoreline.

None of the human remains recovered have been positively identified as those of anyone on the plane at the time it disappeared.

The USS COD Submarine Memorial is a National Historic Landmark and is docked near Burke Lakefront Airport.

