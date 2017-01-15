Fire erupts at Champion Township home

A Champion Township man escaped from his burning home on Saturday.

The resident called 9-1-1 at around 4:30 pm to report that smoke and flames were pouring from the roof of his home on the 6300 block of Shafer Road.

Dispatchers told the man to get out of the home and wait for firefighters to arrive.

Crews got there to find heavy smoke in the area.

Investigators say they found fire within the walls and ceiling spaces that surrounded the exit of a wood burning stove exhaust pipe.

Firefighters from Champion, Bristol, Bazetta, Farmington, and Southington Townships were also called out to cut holes in the roof to gain access to the source of the fire.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting the homeowner with any clothing, housing or other personal needs.