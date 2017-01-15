Nearly 18,000 9-1-1 calls mistakenly dialed in Trumbull County

If you or your child accidentally dials 9-1-1, don't hang up the phone.

That's the message from Trumbull County 9-1-1, which last year handled 17,749 pocket dials, purse dials, and kids playing with phones.

Earlier this month, a Warren couple was charged with abuse of 9-1-1 after police say their phones were the source of approximately fifty hang up calls to emergency dispatchers over the past four months.

Brandyn Kline and Tamara Ware told police that their 3-year-old daughter has been gaining access to their cell phones and making the calls.

Police say the couple has been warned in the past to do something about the calls.

Ware pleaded no contest to the charge in Warren Municipal Court, and fined fifty dollars and court costs.

A judge issued a warrant for Kline after he failed to show up in court.

Being convicted of misusing 9-1-1 for the first time is a fourth degree misdemeanor in Ohio.

Subsequent violations are considered fifth degree felonies, punishable by six to twelve months in jail.

Officials at Trumbull County 9-1-1 say if you dial 911 by mistake, or if a child in your home dials 911 when no emergency exists, do not hang up.

Hanging up the phone could make 911 officials think that an emergency exists, and you could find a police officer knocking at your door.

People are being advised to instead explain to the call-taker what happened.