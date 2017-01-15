The art behind creating a menu at Aqua Pazzo

You sit down at a restaurant and what's your first move? You pick up a menu, right? What you don't realize is how many hours and hours went into figuring out just what would appear on those pages.

"There were seven versions of the menu and it ended up being menu version 7.6. So we ended up having probably 14 revisions of the menu," said Mark Canzonetta, the chef/partner at Aqua Pazzo in Boardman.

His philosophy: less is more when it comes to what finally made the cut to be on the menu.

"I can focus on 42 or 43 menu items way better than I can focus on 100 menu items," said Canzonetta. "Certain things sell better as a feature than they do as a menu item. So you have to weigh all those things against your own ego as a chef."

It's all part of the process, one he learned from working with Guy Fieri, planning some very different menus for restaurants in very different parts of the country.

"Branding was one of the biggest things I picked up from Guy Fieri," said Canzonetta. "How to make the menu go with the brand, the decor, the atmosphere, what you're going for in your clientele."

His brand at Aqua Pazzo is authentic Italian. You can't get much more authentic than a dish handed down through generations.

"My pasta Cacio e Pepe, it was something that my grandfather cooked for me when I was four or five years old. I didn't know what it was at the time, but growing up in the hospitality and the restaurant business, being a chef, I grew to know and love what it was and it's one of Rome's oldest dishes," said Canzonetta.

No matter what ended up on the menu at the end of the process, Mark says the best part of all of it is watching someone take that first bite.

"We have the opportunity here at Aqua Pazzo behind the line, I can see my entire dining room. I can see what's unfolding throughout the night, I can see the looks on my guest's face," said Canzonetta. "It's really rewarding when you see it. Everybody's having fun."

But it all starts with those select few dishes that made it onto the menu. So the next time you eat out, read carefully; crafting that list didn't happen overnight.