NAACP to release review today on Youngstown City Schools CEO - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

NAACP to release review today on Youngstown City Schools CEO

Krish Mohip Krish Mohip
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Youngstown branch of the NAACP is set to release a report on Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip.

The review will be unveiled Wednesday morning and will cover several different areas including: key issues facing Youngstown City Schools’ students, families and community, and how interaction with the CEO is shaping perspective.  

The review will also examine what has taken place since Mohip has been in place in the CEO role, and a look at what is currently happening in the district.  The review will also look into the future based on the approved 2016-2019 strategic plan.

The NAACP will hold a news conference at 10:00 a.m. at 1350 Fifth Avenue in Youngstown.

Founded in 1919, The NAACP Youngstown Branch is the oldest human and civil rights grassroots organization in Youngstown/Mahoning County.

Its members and supporters are organized to combat racial discrimination and advocate to ensure equality in all areas of community life, especially in education, employment, public safety and criminal justice, politics, housing and health.

