Hair dye tradition helps motivate Boardman High school swim team

For more than 30 years, Boardman High School has participated in a tradition that helps the swim team make a splash.

On Sunday, the boys and girls swim team stopped by Beautiful Creations Salon in Boardman for their annual hair dying.

It's red-pink for the ladies and blonde for the guys.

The girls and boys teams each have a 7-2 record, and for the first time ever, they both won the Northeast Aquatic conference earlier this month in Wooster.

In explaining the reason for the team hair-dying, Alexis Stutz, a senior and Boardman swim team captain said, "Throughout the year, we all get super close and it's just like our last things to do together. So it's like one last motivating thing to get us ready for the meet."

Boardman swim coach Terry O'Halloran says the hair color change doesn't make his teams swim faster. "It's just a tradition, and they don't want anything to break the streak they're having."