Mercer County prisoner with work permit wanted on escape charges

SHARON, Pa. -

A Mercer County, Pennsylvania inmate who was granted work privileges is now wanted on an escape charge.

Pennsylvania State police say 21 year old Michael Clayton left to go to work on January 13, as permitted and he was to return to the PA Department of Corrections/Community Corrections in Sharon at 9 p.m. that night.  After his deadline passed, Clayton called an hour later, stating that he knew he was late and was on his way back, but he never returned.

Escape charges have been filed against Clayton and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Clayton was convicted of burglary in Mercer County court in September of 2015.

