Poland man jailed after woman says he reached up her skirt

A woman tells Youngstown police when she confronted a Poland man who allegedly reached up her skirt at a downtown bar, he responded by showing her that he was carrying a gun.

Officers say the visibly distraught woman told them that a man had grabbed her buttocks and vaginal area while she was inside the V2 Wine Bar on Federal Street early Sunday.

The woman told police that when she and her friends confronted the man, he showed them the gun that he was carrying.

She pointed out the suspect to police, who placed him in handcuffs.

During a search of the suspect, identified as Joseph Elio McCormick, 47, police say they found a holstered 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun loaded with 14 rounds in the magazine.

Police also confiscated a knife.

According to the police report, McCormick has a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon.