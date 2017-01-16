Police: Mother of Fitch student unhappy with pot charges against - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Mother of Fitch student unhappy with pot charges against son

AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

An Austintown Fitch High School student is scheduled to appear in court next week on drug charges after police searched his car at the high school.

Police charged David Gayles, 18, with possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

According to a report, school officials confronted Gayles last week after a staff member reported that his eyes were bloodshot and he was acting in a sluggish manner.

Police say Gayles, a senior at Fitch, denied smoking marijuana before school, and invited school officials to search his car parked in the student lot.

A principal and an officer who searched the car say they found three burnt ends of marijuana “roaches” and a marijuana grinder in the car.

The report says when school officials called the teen's mother to meet them at Fitch, she ripped up the two court summons that had been issued to her son and called the principal and police “racist”, accusing them of targeting her son.

