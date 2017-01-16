Canfield Chipotle opening January 28 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield Chipotle opening January 28

Posted: Updated:
CANFIELD, Ohio -

Chipotle has announced it will open its newest location in the Valley later this month.

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill will open next to the Canfield Starbucks at Raccoon Road and 224 on Saturday, January 28.

The new restaurant opens at 10:45 a.m. and the first 50 customers will score a free Chipotle canvas tote bag, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

Normal operation hours will be 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Chipotle is still hiring people to work at the new restaurant.

Those interested in applying can do so in person at the Canfield location or at careers.chipotle.com.

The northeast corner of Route 224 and Raccoon Road has experienced a lot of commercial development in recent months.

The Starbucks opened in early December, and a new Get Go opened next door one month earlier.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Horses jump for a good cause

    Horses jump for a good cause

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-07-22 03:34:13 GMT
    18 riders of all ages and from all over made their way to Canfield Firday night. The 2nd Annual Twilight Jumpers Horse show was held at Buckeye Horse Park. It raises money for Canter Ohio. It's a volunteer organization working to  provide retiring thoroughbred racehorses with opportunities for new careers by helping to place, rehabilitate, and retrain them.  The riders and horses took on the course filled with jumps.  They had to clear each jump standing at about 3 fee...More >>
    18 riders of all ages and from all over made their way to Canfield Firday night. The 2nd Annual Twilight Jumpers Horse show was held at Buckeye Horse Park. It raises money for Canter Ohio. It's a volunteer organization working to  provide retiring thoroughbred racehorses with opportunities for new careers by helping to place, rehabilitate, and retrain them.  The riders and horses took on the course filled with jumps.  They had to clear each jump standing at about 3 fee...More >>

  • Spicer exits as Trump shakes up his beleaguered press team

    Spicer exits as Trump shakes up his beleaguered press team

    Saturday, July 22 2017 1:09 AM EDT2017-07-22 05:09:18 GMT
    New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.More >>
    New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.More >>

  • Emergency surcharge on the horizon for Youngstown Thermal customers

    Emergency surcharge on the horizon for Youngstown Thermal customers

    Bills will be going up for customers of Youngstown Thermal to keep the heating and cooling business afloat. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) directed its staff and the company to come up with an emergency surcharge plan to be able to meet payroll. 

    More >>

    Bills will be going up for customers of Youngstown Thermal to keep the heating and cooling business afloat. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) directed its staff and the company to come up with an emergency surcharge plan to be able to meet payroll. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms