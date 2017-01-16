Canfield Chipotle opening January 28

Chipotle has announced it will open its newest location in the Valley later this month.

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill will open next to the Canfield Starbucks at Raccoon Road and 224 on Saturday, January 28.

The new restaurant opens at 10:45 a.m. and the first 50 customers will score a free Chipotle canvas tote bag, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

Normal operation hours will be 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Chipotle is still hiring people to work at the new restaurant.

Those interested in applying can do so in person at the Canfield location or at careers.chipotle.com.

The northeast corner of Route 224 and Raccoon Road has experienced a lot of commercial development in recent months.

The Starbucks opened in early December, and a new Get Go opened next door one month earlier.