US official says Orlando shooter's widow has been arrested - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

US official says Orlando shooter's widow has been arrested

Posted: Updated:
Noor Salman and her husband Noor Salman and her husband

By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter, who was extensively questioned by federal agents in the days after the massacre, was arrested by the FBI on Monday in connection with the attack, a U.S. law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The official said Noor Salman was taken into custody Monday morning in the San Francisco area and is facing charges in Florida including obstruction of justice. A Twitter post from the United States attorney's office in Orlando said Salman will make her initial appearance Tuesday morning in Oakland, California.

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Noor Salman moved to the San Francisco area after her husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members during the June 12 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

FBI agents repeatedly questioned Salman in the aftermath of the shooting about whether she had advance knowledge of her husband's plans. She told The New York Times in an interview published in November that she was unaware that Mateen planned to shoot up the nightclub.

He was the only shooter, and by the time a three-hour standoff between Mateen and law enforcement had ended, 49 patrons were killed and another 53 people required hospitalization.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in a 911 call to emergency officials during the standoff. He also made a series of Facebook posts and searches before and during the attack.

The Times first reported on the arrest.

Last month, Salman filed a petition in a California court to change the name of the son she had with Mateen.

___

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Horses jump for a good cause

    Horses jump for a good cause

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-07-22 03:34:13 GMT
    18 riders of all ages and from all over made their way to Canfield Firday night. The 2nd Annual Twilight Jumpers Horse show was held at Buckeye Horse Park. It raises money for Canter Ohio. It's a volunteer organization working to  provide retiring thoroughbred racehorses with opportunities for new careers by helping to place, rehabilitate, and retrain them.  The riders and horses took on the course filled with jumps.  They had to clear each jump standing at about 3 fee...More >>
    18 riders of all ages and from all over made their way to Canfield Firday night. The 2nd Annual Twilight Jumpers Horse show was held at Buckeye Horse Park. It raises money for Canter Ohio. It's a volunteer organization working to  provide retiring thoroughbred racehorses with opportunities for new careers by helping to place, rehabilitate, and retrain them.  The riders and horses took on the course filled with jumps.  They had to clear each jump standing at about 3 fee...More >>

  • Spicer exits as Trump shakes up his beleaguered press team

    Spicer exits as Trump shakes up his beleaguered press team

    Saturday, July 22 2017 1:09 AM EDT2017-07-22 05:09:18 GMT
    New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.More >>
    New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.More >>

  • Emergency surcharge on the horizon for Youngstown Thermal customers

    Emergency surcharge on the horizon for Youngstown Thermal customers

    Bills will be going up for customers of Youngstown Thermal to keep the heating and cooling business afloat. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) directed its staff and the company to come up with an emergency surcharge plan to be able to meet payroll. 

    More >>

    Bills will be going up for customers of Youngstown Thermal to keep the heating and cooling business afloat. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) directed its staff and the company to come up with an emergency surcharge plan to be able to meet payroll. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms