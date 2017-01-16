Lordstown high school students to attend inauguration

When Donald Trump takes the oath of office as President, more than seventy area high school students will be in the crowd for the inauguration ceremony.

For some of the students it's the culmination of an experience that began with the Iowa caucuses.

At Lordstown high school students dropped off their luggage in preparation for the bus trip on Tuesday. Their teacher says there's a lot of anticipation.

"For the past two weeks they've been popping into my classroom and say two more weeks, just one more week. They are excited," said Courtney Gibson, who teaches Political History.

When they traveled to the Iowa caucuses, the students did campaign volunteer work and attended caucus rallies. The students also went to the Presidential debate in Cleveland and the Republican National Convention.

"They can say, I worked for that campaign, I went to see them, I met them, I shook their hands, "Gibson said.

The students say this trip and their previous trips is giving them a new insight into how our government works.

"I've been engaged in everything to deal with politics ever since the start of the election," said tenth grader Addison Wilson. Her mother thinks Addison may have found her future calling.

"I think it's leading her in the right direction to where she might want to be as a career. Possibly in politics," Kristen Wilson said. Sophomore Jared Bosley believes the experience will be a life long memory.

"Because it's a once in a lifetime experience. It's not many people that get to say that they went to the inauguration," Bosley said.

It's a four day trip and the group has a full schedule of other activities, including of tours of Capital Hill, national monuments, Supreme Court, Library of Congress, Smithsonian and Ford's theater.

Ms. Gibson says the trip is like the icing on the cake for all of their hard work. The Lordstown trip will also include seventeen students from Newbury schools in Geauga county. Another group of thirty eight students from various districts in Columbiana county will also be attending the inauguration.