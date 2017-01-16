Lordstown high school students to attend inauguration - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lordstown high school students to attend inauguration

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

When Donald Trump takes the oath of office as President, more than seventy area high school students will be in the crowd for the inauguration ceremony.

For some of the students it's the culmination of an experience that began with the Iowa caucuses. 

At Lordstown high school students dropped off their luggage in preparation for the bus trip on Tuesday.  Their teacher says there's a lot of anticipation.

"For the past two weeks they've been popping into my classroom and say two more weeks, just one more week. They are excited," said Courtney Gibson, who teaches Political History.

When they traveled to the Iowa caucuses, the students did campaign volunteer work and attended caucus rallies. The students also went to the Presidential debate in Cleveland and the Republican National Convention. 

"They can say, I worked for that campaign, I went to see them, I met them,  I shook their hands, "Gibson said.

The students say this trip and their previous trips is giving them a new insight into how our government works.

"I've been engaged in everything to deal with politics ever since the start of the election," said tenth grader Addison Wilson.  Her mother thinks Addison may have found her future calling.

"I think it's leading her in the right direction to where she might want to be as a career.  Possibly in politics," Kristen Wilson said. Sophomore Jared Bosley believes the experience will be a life long memory.

"Because it's a once in a lifetime experience. It's not many people that get to say that they went to the inauguration," Bosley said.

It's a four day trip and the group has a full schedule of other activities, including of tours of Capital Hill, national monuments, Supreme Court, Library of Congress, Smithsonian and Ford's theater.  

Ms. Gibson says the trip is like the icing on the cake for all of their hard work.  The Lordstown trip will also include seventeen students from Newbury schools in Geauga county.   Another group of thirty eight students from various districts in Columbiana county will also be attending the inauguration. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Horses jump for a good cause

    Horses jump for a good cause

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-07-22 03:34:13 GMT
    18 riders of all ages and from all over made their way to Canfield Firday night. The 2nd Annual Twilight Jumpers Horse show was held at Buckeye Horse Park. It raises money for Canter Ohio. It's a volunteer organization working to  provide retiring thoroughbred racehorses with opportunities for new careers by helping to place, rehabilitate, and retrain them.  The riders and horses took on the course filled with jumps.  They had to clear each jump standing at about 3 fee...More >>
    18 riders of all ages and from all over made their way to Canfield Firday night. The 2nd Annual Twilight Jumpers Horse show was held at Buckeye Horse Park. It raises money for Canter Ohio. It's a volunteer organization working to  provide retiring thoroughbred racehorses with opportunities for new careers by helping to place, rehabilitate, and retrain them.  The riders and horses took on the course filled with jumps.  They had to clear each jump standing at about 3 fee...More >>

  • Spicer exits as Trump shakes up his beleaguered press team

    Spicer exits as Trump shakes up his beleaguered press team

    Saturday, July 22 2017 3:14 AM EDT2017-07-22 07:14:15 GMT
    New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.More >>
    New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.More >>

  • Emergency surcharge on the horizon for Youngstown Thermal customers

    Emergency surcharge on the horizon for Youngstown Thermal customers

    Bills will be going up for customers of Youngstown Thermal to keep the heating and cooling business afloat. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) directed its staff and the company to come up with an emergency surcharge plan to be able to meet payroll. 

    More >>

    Bills will be going up for customers of Youngstown Thermal to keep the heating and cooling business afloat. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) directed its staff and the company to come up with an emergency surcharge plan to be able to meet payroll. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms