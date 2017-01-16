Valley leaders reflect on race relations in light of new leaders - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley leaders reflect on race relations in light of new leadership in Washington

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

With President-Elect Donald Trump set to take his oath of office in just a matter of days race relations is an issue on the minds of some Valley residents, especially as we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.

A MLK Day Forum at the YWCA in Warren was focused on "Building Bridges In Community Leadership."

But it's also about overcoming hurdles including where do we stand on race relations as the nation's first black president prepares to leave office?

Mayor Doug Franklin of Warren had this to say, "I think race relations have progressed significantly but obviously we have a lot more work to do. But we have to open the dialogue and have a conversation, an open and honest conversation about race. And that's something our society has been resistant to for a long time. I think it's time, it's overdue."

Thomas Conley the President and CEO of the Urban League also shared his thoughts, "I think what the Presidency has done when President Obama was elected was bring out more of the ills of race relations. In other words people came out of the closet and became over with hating what occurred and that was the first black president."

Conley says the local Urban League is already working with the National Urban League and the NAACP hoping to get the dialogue started with President-Elect Trump about how to bridge the racial divide.

Others believe when Mr. Trump is sworn in he will need to leave his rhetoric used during his campaign behind, and build a new path of inclusion.

Reverend Todd Johnson of the Second Baptist Church in Warren says, "I feel it's always a president's responsibility to speak to every single American, black, white, Hispanic, Asian, and he just needs to assure all of our citizens that he is working on their behalf on their best interests. And he needs to be careful not to dismiss them or demean any causes that may be important to those different segments of our society."

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Horses jump for a good cause

    Horses jump for a good cause

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-07-22 03:34:13 GMT
    18 riders of all ages and from all over made their way to Canfield Firday night. The 2nd Annual Twilight Jumpers Horse show was held at Buckeye Horse Park. It raises money for Canter Ohio. It's a volunteer organization working to  provide retiring thoroughbred racehorses with opportunities for new careers by helping to place, rehabilitate, and retrain them.  The riders and horses took on the course filled with jumps.  They had to clear each jump standing at about 3 fee...More >>
    18 riders of all ages and from all over made their way to Canfield Firday night. The 2nd Annual Twilight Jumpers Horse show was held at Buckeye Horse Park. It raises money for Canter Ohio. It's a volunteer organization working to  provide retiring thoroughbred racehorses with opportunities for new careers by helping to place, rehabilitate, and retrain them.  The riders and horses took on the course filled with jumps.  They had to clear each jump standing at about 3 fee...More >>

  • Spicer exits as Trump shakes up his beleaguered press team

    Spicer exits as Trump shakes up his beleaguered press team

    Saturday, July 22 2017 3:14 AM EDT2017-07-22 07:14:15 GMT
    New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.More >>
    New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.More >>

  • Emergency surcharge on the horizon for Youngstown Thermal customers

    Emergency surcharge on the horizon for Youngstown Thermal customers

    Bills will be going up for customers of Youngstown Thermal to keep the heating and cooling business afloat. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) directed its staff and the company to come up with an emergency surcharge plan to be able to meet payroll. 

    More >>

    Bills will be going up for customers of Youngstown Thermal to keep the heating and cooling business afloat. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) directed its staff and the company to come up with an emergency surcharge plan to be able to meet payroll. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms