Valley leaders reflect on race relations in light of new leadership in Washington

With President-Elect Donald Trump set to take his oath of office in just a matter of days race relations is an issue on the minds of some Valley residents, especially as we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.

A MLK Day Forum at the YWCA in Warren was focused on "Building Bridges In Community Leadership."

But it's also about overcoming hurdles including where do we stand on race relations as the nation's first black president prepares to leave office?

Mayor Doug Franklin of Warren had this to say, "I think race relations have progressed significantly but obviously we have a lot more work to do. But we have to open the dialogue and have a conversation, an open and honest conversation about race. And that's something our society has been resistant to for a long time. I think it's time, it's overdue."

Thomas Conley the President and CEO of the Urban League also shared his thoughts, "I think what the Presidency has done when President Obama was elected was bring out more of the ills of race relations. In other words people came out of the closet and became over with hating what occurred and that was the first black president."

Conley says the local Urban League is already working with the National Urban League and the NAACP hoping to get the dialogue started with President-Elect Trump about how to bridge the racial divide.

Others believe when Mr. Trump is sworn in he will need to leave his rhetoric used during his campaign behind, and build a new path of inclusion.

Reverend Todd Johnson of the Second Baptist Church in Warren says, "I feel it's always a president's responsibility to speak to every single American, black, white, Hispanic, Asian, and he just needs to assure all of our citizens that he is working on their behalf on their best interests. And he needs to be careful not to dismiss them or demean any causes that may be important to those different segments of our society."