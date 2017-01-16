Women's marches organizing nationally and locally - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Women's marches organizing nationally and locally

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
SHARON, Pa -

The inauguration of Donald Trump won't be without protests, and the day after won't be much different. Thousands more will head to Washington D.C. on Saturday for the Women's March on Washington. 

"I think that I'm answering Barack Obama's call to not just sit back in this democracy, but to be a part of it because this is a democracy of the people and if the people don't speak they give tacit consent to whatever is going on," says Regina Reynolds who is attending the march. 

1,200 buses will be making the trip, one of which will be filled with 30 students from Youngstown State University. 

"I think that a lot of my generation, the way we express our political views is through social media; through Twitter, and Facebook. I think there's something to be said and there's a value in getting off of social media and mobilizing,” said Youngstown State senior Georgia Kasamias. 

If you can't make it to the march in Washington D.C. there are over 300 sister marches all over the world, even one in downtown Sharon. 

The march, which is expected to bring in over 100 people from around Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania, will include speakers and move through downtown Sharon. Those organizing the event want to promote that change starts at the local level.

"It makes a difference. When people make themselves visible out in the street, people take notice," said local organizer Sue Ann Herald. 

If you're interested in attending the march in Sharon this Saturday follow the link to their Facebook page 

