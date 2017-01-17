GM announces $1 billion investment in U.S.

GM says it has already created a supplier park at its Lordstown Assembly Plant

General Motors has announced that it will invest an additional $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing operations, according to a news release issued on Tuesday.

The new investments cover several new vehicle, advanced technology and component projects. A combination of 1,500 new and retained jobs are tied to the new investments. Details of individual projects will be announced throughout the year.

The company also announced it will begin work on insourcing axle production for its next generation full-size pickup trucks, including work previously done in Mexico, to operations in Michigan, creating 450 U.S. jobs.

“As the U.S. manufacturing base increases its competitiveness, we are able to further increase our investment, resulting in more jobs for America and better results for our owners,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra.

GM says the announcement is part of the company’s increased focus on overall efficiency over the last four years.

GM says it has created 25,000 jobs in the U.S. − approximately 19,000 engineering, IT and professional jobs and 6,000 hourly manufacturing jobs – and added nearly $3 billion in annual wages and benefits to the U.S. economy over that period. At the same time, GM reduced more than 15,000 positions outside the U.S., bringing most of those jobs to America. During that period, the company moved from 90 percent of its IT work being outsourced to an insourced U.S.-based model.

“We will continue our commitment to driving a more efficient business,” said Barra, “as shown by our insourcing of more than 6,000 IT jobs that were formerly outside the U.S., streamlining our engineering operations from seven to three, with the core engineering center being in Warren, Michigan, and building on our momentum at GM Financial and in advanced technologies."

Barra says the moves, and others, are expected to result in more than 5,000 new jobs in the U.S. over the next few years.

GM says it has been executing a strategy to create supplier parks adjacent to its U.S. manufacturing sites.

LORDSTOWN

The car maker says it has already created supplier parks at the Lordstown Assembly plant, as well as GM’s Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas, Spring Hill Assembly Plant in Tennessee, and the Fort Wayne Assembly Plant in Indiana.

GM says it will continue to expanding supplier parks, saying that locating near assembly plants result in significant savings from reduced transportation costs, higher quality communications and continuous improvement activities as suppliers are located closer to the final assembly location.

In addition, GM is confirming that another supplier has committed to make components for GM’s next-generation full size pick-up trucks in Michigan, moving 100 supplier jobs from Mexico to the U.S.

President-elect Donald Trump earlier slammed GM in a tweet, claiming the car maker is making a Cruze model in Mexico and then sending them to U.S. dealers tax free.

General Motors responded, saying that only a small number of Mexican made Chevy Cruze models are sold in the United States, and most are made in Lordstown.

GM plans to eliminate the third shift making Cruzes in Lordstown due to what the company says has been a shift in consumer preferences to crossover vehicles and trucks.