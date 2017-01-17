Hazmat blocks oil spill at Damascus trailer park

A Hazmat team from Mahoning County was dispatched to a Damascus neighborhood late Monday night following a spill.

Crews were called in to contain fuel oil leaking from a trailer at Butler Mobile City park on Alliance-Salem Road.

Damascus fire officials say they dug a ditch and constructed a dam to keep the 200 to 250 gallons of fuel from spreading to water supplies.

The trailer was roped off and no one from the trailer park was evacuated.