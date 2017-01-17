AP Boys' Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (25)

13-0 250

2, Newark

13-0 193

3, Pickerington Cent.

11-1 164

4, Lorain

8-1 120

5, Tol. St. Francis

10-1 114

6, Upper Arlington

11-1 104

7, Massillon Jackson

10-1 99

8, N. Can. Hoover

11-1 89

9, Wooster

11-0 42

10, Westerville S.

10-3 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Springfield 24. 12, Tol. St. John's 23. 13, Cols. Northland 20. 14,. Boardman 18.

DIVISION II

1, Trotwood-Madison (13)

9-0 234

2, Upper Sandusky (12)

13-0 218

3, Cols. South

12-0 167

4, Ottawa-Glandorf

11-1 109

(tie)Day. Dunbar

9-1 109

6, McArthur Vinton County

11-0 106

7, Franklin

10-1 55

8, Lexington

11-1 46

9, Kettering Alter

9-2 44

10,Vermilion

12-1 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cin. Wyoming 41. 12, Akr. SVSM 39. 13, Byesville Meadowbrook 30. 14, Cin. Taft 24. 15, Wauseon 20. 16, Lancaster Fairfield Union 17. 17, Cols. DeSales 15.

DIVISION III

1, Cin. Summit Country Day (18)

12-0 230

2, LaBrae (3)

11-0 193

3, Haviland Wayne Trace

11-1 142

4, Oak Hill

13-0 136

5, Versailles

11-1 127

6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1)

11-2 106

7, Proctorville Fairland (1)

11-1 90

8, Brookville

11-1 80

9, Cin. Roger Bacon (2)

10-2 44

10,Cle. VASJ

5-4 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: 12, Cols. Grandview Hts. 27. 13, Tipp City Bethel 24. 14, Berlin Hiland 21. 15, Martins Ferry 18. 16, South Range 15. 17, Richwood N. Union 12.

DIVISION IV

1, McDonald (15)

12-0 215

2, Defiance Ayersville (3)

9-0 184

3, Grove City Christian (1)

11-1 150

4, Mansfield St. Peter's (1)

11-2 135

5, Ft. Loramie (1)

11-0 120

6, Cornerstone Christian (4)

10-3 111

7, Ft. Recovery

9-1 86

8, Waterford

6-1 82

9, Cols. Africentric

9-4 56

10,Bristol

11-1 35

(tie)Warren JFK

7-3 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: 12, S. Charleston SE 19. 12, W. Unity Hilltop 19. 12, Cincinnati Christian 19. 15, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 18. 15, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 18. 17, Toronto 12. 17, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12.

