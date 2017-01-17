Limited clothing chain files for bankruptcy protection

A national clothing retailer that closed its 250 stores, including two in the Valley, has now filed chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Columbus, Ohio based, The Limited Stores, filed a petition claiming it owes between $100 million and $500 million to more than 1,000 creditors.

In addition to closing stores at the Eastwood Mall in Niles, the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, as well as its remaining brick and mortar stores around the country, The Limited has also ceased its e-commerce business, according to court papers.

As part of the bankruptcy plan, owners indicate they wish to sell intellectual property such as the name of the chain.

In December, the Limited Stores LLC informed the State of Ohio that it planned 435 permanent layoffs at its Columbus area headquarters.

The Limited was founded in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio.

The bankruptcy petition may be viewed here