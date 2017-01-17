Gas prices down slightly in the Valley

Gasoline prices are a few cents cheaper in the Valley, than they were one week ago. The Youngstown-Warren average is at $2.24.

According to the AAA motor group, the average price per gallon of gas in Ohio is $2.25. That's down about 10 cents from one week ago, where the average was $2.35 a gallon.

Compared to other states, AAA says Ohio is slightly below the national average when it comes to gas prices. The overall nationwide price of a gallon of gas is $2.33.

Here is a list of comparable local gas prices, according to gasbuddy.com:

GetGo, Boardman, 480 Boardman-Canfield Rd & Hitchcock Rd.: $2.29 Sheetz, North Lima: 9010 Market St. & Western Reserve Rd: $2.19 Express Gas, Cornersburg: 3670 S. Meridian Rd. & Ferdinand Rd: $2.24

Sunoco, Youngstown: 590 Fifth Avenue & West Scott St.: $2.29