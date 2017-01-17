Route 534 open again in Southington

An accident involving a car and a semi-truck temporarily shut down part of State Route 534 in Southington.

The accident happened around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, when the semi and the car collided on Route 534 north of 422, leaving the semi flipped over onto its side.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Warren says the road was closed until noon while the accident was cleared away.

No one was injured.

There is no word on what caused the crash.