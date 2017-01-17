Warren man facing various charges after home break-in - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren man facing various charges after home break-in

Posted: Updated:
Anthony Zachery Anthony Zachery
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren man is facing charges after police say he broke into a house and assaulted a man.

According to a police report, Anthony Zachery, 44, broke into the house located on the 2200 block of Stephens Avenue on Monday night.

The victim told officers he has known the suspect for 13 years, and is tired of the suspect terrorizing him.  

According to the report, Zachary is well-known to police, with various arrests in the past on domestic incidents, gun charges, drug charges and theft.

In this latest incident on Stephens Avenue, Zachery allegedly entered the home, began fighting with a man inside, smashed a television set, before running from the home and chasing the victim.

Police later located the victim unharmed and Zachery was later arrested.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms