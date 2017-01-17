Warren man facing various charges after home break-in

A Warren man is facing charges after police say he broke into a house and assaulted a man.

According to a police report, Anthony Zachery, 44, broke into the house located on the 2200 block of Stephens Avenue on Monday night.

The victim told officers he has known the suspect for 13 years, and is tired of the suspect terrorizing him.

According to the report, Zachary is well-known to police, with various arrests in the past on domestic incidents, gun charges, drug charges and theft.

In this latest incident on Stephens Avenue, Zachery allegedly entered the home, began fighting with a man inside, smashed a television set, before running from the home and chasing the victim.

Police later located the victim unharmed and Zachery was later arrested.