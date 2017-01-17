Officials: Crisis text line has helped over 200 Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials say a statewide partnership with a national crisis text line has resulted in the "active rescues" of 243 Ohioans in danger of harming themselves or others.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2jfUYRH ) reports that the Crisis Text Line connects people in stressful situations with a trained crisis counselor via text message. Ohio residents can text "4HOPE" to 741741 and are expected to receive a response within five minutes.

State officials began working with the Crisis Text Line in September and have since launched a campaign to raise awareness of the free service.

The three top text subjects in Ohio are depression, suicidal thoughts or behaviors, and stress.

Nancy Lublin founded the privately-funded nonprofit. She says the service was aimed at younger people but is open to everyone.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

