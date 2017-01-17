Ohio's Cuyahoga Valley railroad logs its highest ridership

PENINSULA, Ohio (AP) - The nonprofit scenic railroad in Ohio's Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) Valley National Park says it logged about 214,000 passengers last year, reaching the highest ridership in its 44-year history.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad says more than half of those were riders on the train's scenic round trips at the northeast Ohio park. Others came aboard for special event trains and programs.

One of the biggest draws is a holiday program tied to the popular story about a young boy's winter journey on "The Polar Express." That drew over 42,000 passengers last year.

The railroad says about 24,000 passengers hopped on the train through another ticket program offered to bicyclists, runners and hikers who need one-way rides.

