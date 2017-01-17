Copy-4 dead in Ohio apartment fire include man who just moved in

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A relative says one of four people who died in an apartment building fire in northwest Ohio was a man who had just moved into the building.

The Blade in Toledo reports fire investigators haven't determined what caused the Sunday blaze. They also haven't said whether the complex had working smoke detectors.

Three adults and a child died.

An uncle says one of the victims, 46-year-old Richard Fair, had moved to the apartments from a mobile-home park the day before the fire.

The other victims were identified as 5-year-old Ahmard Brown, 28-year-old Sharell Crisp and 31-year-old Antoinette Brown. WTOL-TV reports a vigil in their honor was held Monday night.

The fire forced several dozen people from their homes and severely damaged the apartment complex, which sits along the Ohio Turnpike.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.