DA: Police shooting of Sharon man was justified

There will be no charges filed in connection with the police-involved, fatal shooting of a Sharon resident.

Sean Ryan Hake, a 23-year-old transgender man, died after being shot by a Sharon police officer who had been called to a domestic dispute at a Tamplin Street home on January 6.

During a news conference held on Tuesday, Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson announced that evidence gathered by the Pennsylvania State Police indicate that the shooting of Hake was justified.

A 9-1-1 call revealed that Hake had held a razor blade to his mother's neck.

Police have not released the name of officer who shot Hake. The officer was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

A relative told 21 News that Hake was in the midst of undergoing a gender transition.