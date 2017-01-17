Woman who accused Poland man of reaching up her skirt won't press charges

Prosecutors say a woman is not interested in pursuing charges against a Poland man she had accused of reaching under her skirt at a downtown Youngstown bar.

But Joseph McCormick, 47, still faces a charge of using weapons while intoxicated.

McCormick pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared for video arraignment Tuesday in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Police arrested McCormick early Sunday after a woman told officers that a man had grabbed her buttocks and vaginal area while she was inside the V2 Wine Bar on Federal Street.

The woman told police that when she and her friends confronted the man, he showed them the gun that he was carrying.

She pointed out the suspect to police, who placed McCormick in handcuffs.

Police say McCormick was in possession of a holstered 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun loaded with 14 rounds in the magazine.

According to the police report, McCormick has a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon.

McCormick's attorney told Judge Robert Millich that his client has no criminal record and is gainfully employed by the U.S. Post Office.

Free on $2,500 bond, McCormick faces another hearing in March on the weapons charge.