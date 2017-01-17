Warren Township eyesore demolished

What was a long-standing eyesore in Warren Township is no longer standing.

Work crews moved in Tuesday morning and demolished the old B&B Tavern on State Route 5. Township leaders say the more than 70-year-old vacant building was considered unsafe.

"This is going to make a lot of residents pleased because not only is it a health hazard, but it's also been an eyesore. It's the first thing you see when you enter from the turnpike into Warren Township and Leavittsburg," said Trustee Ed Anthony.

The township used funds from a demolition fund to cover the cost, which they will get back when the property is sold.