Mohawk cancels classes over water concerns

Classes are canceled on Wednesday in Lawrence County's Mohawk Area School District due to concerns over drinking water.

A message posted on the district's website says the well system at the high school complex was damaged during last week's flash flooding and heavy rains.

As a result, testing of water samples came back beyond the allowable thresholds set by the Department of Environmental Protection.

District officials say they are working with the well company and the Department of Environmental Protection to tie the water system of the high school into the elementary school well.

The elementary school runs on a separate water system and has passed all tests as required by the DEP, according to the statement.

The entire district is being closed Wednesday due to mechanical work that can be more easily performed without students on activity on campus.

The district must test water samples for two days after tying into the system in order to meet Department of Environmental Protection regulations.