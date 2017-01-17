Mercer DA says Sharon police shooting justified

The investigation is now complete and the Mercer County District Attorney has determined that the fatal shooting of Sean Hake by Sharon police was justified.

There will be no charges filed against the police officer in the case.

As Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson, Jr. made the announcement at a news conference at the county courthouse, tears filled the eyes of several of Hakes' family members.

The district attorney says when Sharon police responded to a domestic disturbance call made by Hakes' mother on January 6th, they found Hake in a car, a utility knife in his hand and blood dripping from his wrist.

Police, who responded to the area of the 23-year-old's Tamplin Street home, said they tried to talk calmly to him, but he refused to put the knife down and exited the car and aggressively charged towards officers.

"Hake stated that you are going to have to kill me or I am going to kill you," said District Attorney Karson.

One of three officers, for at least the third time according to authorities, yelled at Hake to drop the weapon and again he refused and continued to advance towards the officers. That's when he was shot twice. Hake continued to advance towards police still holding the knife according to the district attorney and that's when one of the officers fired a third shot and Hake fell to the ground.

Some members of the Hake family did sit in on the news conference. They were not willing to talk, but their attorney did. He said they have so many unanswered questions. The mother did not witness the shooting, but she did hear the gunfire and said she heard three rapid shots, not two shots and then later a third like the district attorney said.

Hake's family is also questioning what they perceive as a large amount of blood in the car and are wondering if the shooting actually started before Hake stepped out of the car

The family is waiting for the autopsy results because according to their attorney Frank Moore they don't believe their loved one didn't deserve to die this way.

"They do not believe that it was warranted in any way or form that's their position," Attorney Moore said.

When the Mercer District Attorney was asked if police could have used a taser to stop Hake? District Attorney Karson answered, "No. This was a life and death circumstance right from the very beginning."