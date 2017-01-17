AP Girls' Basketball Poll - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

AP Girls' Basketball Poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Newark (12) 14-0 190

2. Mason (6) 11-1 179

3. W. Chester Lakota W. (2) 13-1 171

4. Tol. Start 11-1 132

5. Solon 9-2 100

6. Lyndhurst Brush 12-1 92

7. Eastlake N. 9-1 56

(tie) Reynoldsburg 10-3 56

9. Can. GlenOak (1) 11-1 35

10.New Carlisle Tecumseh 12-1 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Coffman 16. Springboro 14. Cin. McAuley 13.

DIVISION II

1. Ottawa-Glandorf (10) 13-0 182

2. Kettering Alter (4) 11-2 169

3. Day. Carroll (6) 13-1 164

4. Trotwood-Madison 10-2 113

5. Shaker Hts. Laurel 14-0 99

6. Tipp City Tippecanoe 10-2 92

7. London 12-2 54

8. Parma Padua 11-2 36

9. Perry 12-1 24

10.Oak Harbor 11-2 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Millbury Lake 21.  Howland 18.  West Branch 16. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (1) 13. Clyde 12. Poland Seminary 12.

DIVISION III

1. Cin. Summit Country Day (11) 13-0 160

2. Archbold (4) 13-0 157

3. Versailles (1) 13-1 109

4. Ft. Recovery 9-0 107

5. Cols. Africentric 11-2 103

6. Findlay Liberty-Benton 10-1 88

7. Richwood N. Union 12-1 87

8. Columbus Grove 10-1 63

9. Columbiana (2) 17-0 30

10. Gates Mills Gilmour (2) 11-4 27

(tie) Lynchburg-Clay 11-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Newton Falls 22. Lisbon 19. Champion 15. Baltimore Liberty Union 15. Brookfield 14. Albany Alexander 13. W. Liberty-Salem 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Minster (11) 12-0 187

2. Berlin Hiland (4) 12-0 168

3. Waterford (6) 9-1 142

4. New Madison Tri-Village 13-0 141

5. Fairfield Christian 14-0 104

6. Arlington 11-2 88

7. Russia 12-2 85

8. Ottoville 10-3 41

9. Haviland Wayne Trace 11-1 28

10. Jackson-Milton 12-2 19

(tie) New Matamoras Frontier 12-1 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: 12, Danville 16. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 15. Jackson Center 14.

