McDonald's Hoop News 1/17/17

H.S. Basketball | Boys

Warren Harding 80 Canfield 62

Mineral Ridge 39 Springfield 74

New Castle 66 Beaver Falls 61

Howland 68 Liberty 56

Kennedy Catholic 104 Commodore Perry 39

Maplewood 40 Bristol 67

Salem 65 East Palestine 56

Louisville 54 Boardman 59

Farrell 46 Oil City 34

Poland 38 LaBrae 52

Champion 81 Niles 79

Girard 50 Hubbard 48

South Range 73 McDonald 66 - OT

