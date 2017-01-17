Tomlin: Brown "foolish" to livestream postgame locker room

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers earned their third straight win this season and eighth straight over the Auburn Doubledays on Saturday night at Falcon Park.More >>
German Marquez matched a career best with nine strikeouts in seven solid innings and also had a wayward pitch that fueled a near brawl as the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Saturday night.More >>
Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Saturday night.More >>
Justin Meram scored his career-best ninth goal of the season and the Columbus Crew beat the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Saturday night.More >>
For the second year in a row, Hamilton Little League has derailed Canfield of advancing to the Indianapolis Regional.More >>
Rookie Josh Bell had a career-high four hits, Andrew McCutchen had three hits and reached base five times, and the surging Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 13-5 on Friday night.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion homered and drove in four runs against his former team, and the Cleveland Indians broke open a close game with an eight-run seventh inning to rout the Toronto Blue Jays 13-3 on Friday night.More >>
The Canfield 12-year-old baseball team has a rematch with Hamilton for the state championship and a berth in the regional tournament in Indianapolis.More >>
Huge crowds at Chicago's Grant Park experienced technical glitches at the Pokemon Go Fest.More >>
