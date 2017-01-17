Pennsylvania casinos report record revenue in 2016

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania casinos are reporting record revenue totaling more than $3.2 billion last year.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says the figure is 1.25% higher than the $3.17 billion in gross revenue recorded in 2015.

Officials said slot machine revenue was slightly down last year from the year before, but revenue from table games reached a record high.

The board said it also marked the sixth straight calendar year in which total casino revenue topped $3 billion.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.