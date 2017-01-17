Dubinsky scores twice and Blue Jackets beat Canes 4-1

By MITCH STACY

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Brandon Dubinsky ended a 17-game scoring drought with two goals, Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Lukas Sedlak also scored for Columbus, and Ryan Murray and Cam Atkinson had a pair of assists each. All-Star Sergei Bobrovsky returned after missing the past three games because of illness and made 24 saves.

The Blue Jackets got their third win in seven games since ending a 16-game winning streak and pulled even with Washington atop the unforgiving Metropolitan Division.

Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who ended a four-game winning streak. Cam Ward was pulled after allowing four goals on 19 shots, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped all 17 shots in his first NHL appearance.

