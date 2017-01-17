Braceville and Newton Townships argue land annexation to Newton Falls

Two Trumbull County communities worked simultaneously Tuesday night, building their case against Newton Falls' attempt to annex their land.

The Route 5 corridor doesn't look like much now but, it seems Newton Falls, Braceville and Newton Township all believe there's potential.

"We were actually just in the process of going under contract with the Chamber of Commerce to try and look at future development of that area," said Braceville Trustee’s Chairman Todd Brewster.

Braceville Trustees say that effort to develop their portion of the corridor could be hindered if an annexation attempt by Newton Falls come to fruition. Brewster accuses the move of being a "money grab."

"You're grabbing up some property where you can get some instant cash but, they've done nothing to know for certain if it's actually even feasible for them to do so," said Brewster.

Residents concerned about missing out on future property tax dollars and $60,000-$75,000 in annual hotel bed tax, passed around a petition to voice their concerns to county commissioners.

Trustees also put their arguments in writing.

Trumbull County Commissioners will be the ones who ultimately decide if the annexation is approved but, they restricted from taking sides. According to the Ohio Revised Code, there are seven guidelines for commissioners to base their decision. If Newton Falls meets those guidelines commissioners have no choice but to approve the annexation

In Newton Township similar attempts to stop the annexation were taking place. The township's attorney laid out the reasons she believes Newton Falls should not be granted the annexation.

"The petition has not been signed by the State of Ohio, Ohio Turnpike Commission or CSX Transportation Corporation which is required when these entities own the property" said the attorney.

Both Newton and Braceville Townships approved letters of objection. Those will be presented to commissioners who are expected to make a final call no later than mid-February.