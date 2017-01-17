Oregon strength coach suspended after players hospitalized

Sunday, July 23 2017 8:42 AM EDT2017-07-23 12:42:16 GMT
The people of the small, Northern California Gold Rush town of Mariposa are slowly making their way back home after a wildfire left the place a ghost town for most of the week. Some 61 homes have been destroyed by...More >>
The people of the small, Northern California Gold Rush town of Mariposa are slowly making their way back home after a wildfire left the place a ghost town for most of the week. Some 61 homes have been destroyed by the blaze.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign
The University of Oregon has suspended football strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde one month without pay after three players were hospitalized following a series of intense workouts last week.
The school announced the decision in a statement Tuesday evening and detailed a review of the incident. It added that all future workouts have been modified and the strength and conditioning coach will now report to director of performance and sports science Andrew Murray instead of coach Willie Taggart, who apologized in the statement.
Oregon's statement detailed that players began an off-season conditioning program last Tuesday after six weeks away from "football-related activities" and Oderinde led those workouts.
Three days into the sessions one player complained of "muscle-soreness and displayed other symptoms of potential exercise-related injury." The medical staff took "appropriate action" and two other players later complained of the same symptoms.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sunday, July 23 2017 8:42 AM EDT2017-07-23 12:42:16 GMT
The people of the small, Northern California Gold Rush town of Mariposa are slowly making their way back home after a wildfire left the place a ghost town for most of the week. Some 61 homes have been destroyed by...More >>
The people of the small, Northern California Gold Rush town of Mariposa are slowly making their way back home after a wildfire left the place a ghost town for most of the week. Some 61 homes have been destroyed by the blaze.More >>