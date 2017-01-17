Oregon strength coach suspended after players hospitalized

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign

Sen. John McCain is battling brain cancer but vows to return to the Senate

President Donald Trump is revealing a growing anxiety about the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.

A generation later, OJ Simpson's racial symbolism is now largely a relic as black Americans wrestle with more familiar injustices.

A federal grand jury in Hawaii has indicted a U.S. soldier for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

A former Florida escort convicted of trying to hire a hit man to murder her newlywed husband could get up to 20 years in prison at her sentencing hearing.

Ex-escort gets 16 years for trying to have husband killed

The marquee no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event of the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas is down to the final three players vying for the top prize of more than $8.1 million.

The people of the small, Northern California Gold Rush town of Mariposa are slowly making their way back home after a wildfire left the place a ghost town for most of the week. Some 61 homes have been destroyed by the blaze.

By KAREEM COPELAND

AP Sports Writer

The University of Oregon has suspended football strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde one month without pay after three players were hospitalized following a series of intense workouts last week.

The school announced the decision in a statement Tuesday evening and detailed a review of the incident. It added that all future workouts have been modified and the strength and conditioning coach will now report to director of performance and sports science Andrew Murray instead of coach Willie Taggart, who apologized in the statement.

Oregon's statement detailed that players began an off-season conditioning program last Tuesday after six weeks away from "football-related activities" and Oderinde led those workouts.

Three days into the sessions one player complained of "muscle-soreness and displayed other symptoms of potential exercise-related injury." The medical staff took "appropriate action" and two other players later complained of the same symptoms.

