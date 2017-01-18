Light pole suddenly falls in New Middletown overnight

New Middletown police are trying to figure out what caused a light pole to fall over in a parking lot of a business overnight.

Crews got the call around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday for downed wires at the Village Ace Hardware on Main Street.

A police officer who was nearby says that he heard a boom followed by a loud crack and when he turned around he saw the light pole had fallen.

The wires and broken glass were contained to a small area of the parking lot, and there was no safety hazard after crews roped off the area near the store where the pole fell.

Ohio Edison was called to the scene to make repairs and Mahoning County emergency dispatchers say no one was hurt and there was no damage to the store.

Police do not believe that any one struck the light pole causing it to fall.