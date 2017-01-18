Authorities investigate 'person of interest' for Greenville High School threat

Police used a bomb sniffing dog to search Greenville High School on Dec. 6

Greenville-West Salem Police are investigating what is being characterized as a person of interest for a bomb threat that prompted an evacuation at Greenville High School in December.

School Superintendent Mark Ferrara tells 21 News that investigators have identified a student in connection with the December 6 hoax.

Once officials became aware of the threat, students were taken to an undisclosed location.

Students returned after a search of the a school conducted with the help of a bomb sniffing dog turned up no evidence of a bomb.

Ferrara says evidence that led authorities to suspect the juvenile was gathered through staff and student interviews, as well as a review of surveillance videos from the school.

Charges have yet to be filed.