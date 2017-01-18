Lordstown high school group in Washington DC for inauguration

Students pose for picture on south lawn of the White House

A group of Lordstown high school students is in Washington DC for the inauguration ceremony.

But before all of the inaugural events take place on Friday, the students are taking a tour of the nation's capital.

The Lordstown students left Tuesday for Washington, and the group is no stranger to the current events happening in politics.

When they traveled to the Iowa caucuses last spring, the students did campaign volunteer work and attended caucus rallies. The students also went to the Presidential debate in Cleveland and the Republican National Convention over the summer.

The group has a full schedule of other activities before the inauguration, including tours of Capitol Hill, national monuments, Supreme Court, Library of Congress, Smithsonian and Ford's theater.

This Lordstown trip also includes 17 students from Newbury schools in Geauga County.

Another group of thirty eight students from various districts in Columbiana County will also be attending the inaugural events.