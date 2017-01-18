Drug addiction is focus of Mercer town hall meeting

Drug addiction and substance abuse problems will be the focus of a Mercer community town hall meeting Wednesday night.

It will be held at 6:30 p.m., January 18, at the Mercer United Methodist Church, 250 E. Butler Street, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, which is also home to Caring Options Providing Encouragement, or COPE.

The group meets from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the church to provide support and facilitate discussions about issues including addiction.

“This is a topic that affects everybody in the community,” said Denise Orr, who is helping to organize the meeting.

Orr helps run COPE, and decided it’s time to reach out to the rest of the community. There have been similar forums and presentations held in different parts of the county, but not in Mercer.

She wants to help spread the word that help and hope are available for those who are struggling, and let families know what resources and programs are available, or even just provide some guidance on how parents can talk to their children about drugs and addiction.

The meeting will include a group of panelists plus a question-and-answer session. Those panelists are: Ben Zimmer, Recovering Ministry coordinator and parent of a recovering opiate addict; Scott Richards, who represents Celebrate Recovery; Mark Benedetto, Chief Juvenile Probation Officer for Mercer County and head of Community That Cares program; Mercer County Sheriff Gary Hartman, also a paramedic and commander of the Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team; Melanie Moyer, prevention specialist and student assistance liaison for Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission; Dan Engstrom, Mercer Rite Aid pharmacist; and David D. Fockler, Mercer Police Chief.

They’ll be sharing statistics for Mercer County, letting people know where they can get help, and providing tips for people like Orr who want to give support.

“Everybody can help in some way, shape or form,” she said.

Everyone knows someone whose life has been affected by addiction or abuse of legal or illegal substances, she said, noting that she hopes meeting attendees walk away knowing they’re not being judged, and they’re not alone.

“It’s affecting every single family,” she said.

For more information, call 724-662-3320 or visit www.copemc.com.