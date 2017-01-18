Teen injured after being struck by car in downtown Sharon

An 18 year old Sharon man was injured after being hit by a car in downtown Sharon early Wednesday morning.

The victim was walking in the intersection of East State Street and North Sharpsville Avenue, when he was struck by a Toyota Prius, just before 7 a.m.

The driver of the car stopped to check on the pedestrian after he was hit.

The victim suffered a cut above his eye and a possible facial injury. An ambulance took him to Sharon Regional Health System for treatment.

Sharon police believe the victim was struck by the front of the Prius and bounced off the windshield.

The driver was cited for failing to yield to the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.