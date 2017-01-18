Lake Erie remains identified as those of missing Alliance boater

Remains found along the Lake Erie shoreline near Conneaut last week have been identified as those of an Alliance man, missing since November.

The Ashtabula County Coroner tells 21 News that dental records and a medical implant were used to identify the body of 55-year-old Roger Burton.

The Alliance man was on a 22-foot boat the capsized about a mile off Fairport Harbor.

Another member of Burton's family, found clinging to the boat, survived the incident.

The Coast Guard says the rescued man lost sight of Burton after their boat capsized.