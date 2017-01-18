Damascus robotics teams place first in Ohio

There's nothing like getting a perfect score. It's even better when seven of your school's robotics teams receive perfect scores. That's what happened in the West Branch school system.

Since Damascus Elementary School Robotics Club was launched this past fall, the 16 robotics teams competed in a worldwide Wonder League Robotics competition.

Also in the competition, out of the 5,347 teams competing, West Branch took 1st place in Ohio in both the 6-8 year old, made up of 2nd graders, and 9-12 year old, made up of 6th graders, age brackets.

The 6th grade girls team advanced as one of 30 finalists worldwide to compete in the final round of the competition. The final round begins this week and teams have a month to complete it the challenge (by February 24, 2017).

“Our team is starting Friday, Jan. 20, and it’s going to be a tough mission with a lot of work but the girls are ready for the challenge,” said Bridget Scofinsky, 1st grade teacher and Robotics Club adviser.

Team members include: Ally Zion, Morgan Brown, Ella Scofinsky, Lydia Cackocic and Alexis Pierce.