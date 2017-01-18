Air Force reservists return to Youngstown from four month mission overseas

Eighty members of the U.S. Air Force Reserve are back with their families after spending four months half a world away from the Valley.

Four C-130H Hercules aircraft landed at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station Wednesday afternoon, carrying airmen who have been serving Middle East operations in Southwest Asia.

When the planes assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing touched down, husbands, wives, children and other loved ones were waiting for the airmen, greeting them with kisses and warm embraces.

Base Public Information Officer Bob Barko tells 21 News that while they were overseas, the airmen were summoned to any number of countries to perform missions as needed.