YSU coach's son being recruited by conference foes

With National Letter of Intent Day just two weeks away, things could get interesting in the

Pelini household over the next 14 days.



Patrick Pelini, a senior at Cardinal Mooney High School, and son of Youngstown State football coach Bo Pelini has received at least three offers per his twitter account. They are from Missouri Valley Conference foes North Dakota State, Illinois State and the Air Force Academy.

According to the InForum News Service in North Dakota, the younger Pelini took an official visit to North Dakota State where, reportedly, Bison head coach Chris Klieman made him an offer. The younger Pelini tweeted he received an offer from North Dakota State last Saturday.

Pelini, who was injured in a playoff game, is a quarterback/defensive back, also plays basketball, but has not played so far this season due to that injury.

Pelini, of course, could follow his father and play at Youngstown State, but it’s safe to say conversations in the Pelini home could be interesting over the next couple of weeks.