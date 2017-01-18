YSU coach's son being recruited by conference foes

Inside is a partial list of our Muscle Connection High School Football previews. More teams will be added in the coming days.More >>
Inside is a partial list of our Muscle Connection High School Football previews. More teams will be added in the coming days.More >>
With the high school football season starting in five weeks, Rick Shepas, Deputy Chief of Athletics for the Youngstown City Schools, confirms to 21 Sports that Brian Marrow is the new head football coach at East replacing Jerron Jenkins,More >>
With the high school football season starting in five weeks, Rick Shepas, Deputy Chief of Athletics for the Youngstown City Schools, confirms to 21 Sports that Brian Marrow is the new head football coach at East replacing Jerron Jenkins,More >>
2017 schedule for the Austintown Fitch Falcons.More >>
2017 schedule for the Austintown Fitch Falcons.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
In-Kyung Kim rallied to win the Marathon Classic to become the second two-time winner this season on the LPGA Tour.More >>
In-Kyung Kim rallied to win the Marathon Classic to become the second two-time winner this season on the LPGA Tour.More >>
>> Includes Video | Corey Kluber struck out a season-high 14 in 7 2/3 innings and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.More >>
>> Includes Video | Corey Kluber struck out a season-high 14 in 7 2/3 innings and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.More >>
Kyle Freeland pitched six strong innings in his first start since taking a no-hitter into the ninth, Trevor Story, pinch-hitter Pat Valaika and Mark Reynolds hit two-run homers during a seven-run sixth, and the...More >>
Kyle Freeland pitched six strong innings in his first start since taking a no-hitter into the ninth, Trevor Story, pinch-hitter Pat Valaika and Mark Reynolds hit two-run homers during a seven-run sixth, and the Colorado...More >>
.The Boardman 10U Little League baseball team lost their first game at the state tournament to Hamilton 9-6 on Sunday afternoon.More >>
.The Boardman 10U Little League baseball team lost their first game at the state tournament to Hamilton 9-6 on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Saturday night. | Includes VideoMore >>
Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Saturday night. | Includes VideoMore >>
The New York Times is asking Fox News' morning show "Fox & Friends" to apologize for what the newspaper calls a "malicious and inaccurate segment" about intelligence leaks and the Islamic State that aired Saturday.More >>
The New York Times is asking Fox News' morning show "Fox & Friends" to apologize for what the newspaper calls a "malicious and inaccurate segment" about intelligence leaks and the Islamic State that aired Saturday.More >>
A man looking for a dropped cellphone ended up tumbling into an apartment building trash chute, where he had to be rescued by firefighters.More >>
A man looking for a dropped cellphone ended up tumbling into an apartment building trash chute, where he had to be rescued by firefighters.More >>
A Kansas woman who won a national contest says she was disqualified because of her Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.More >>
A Kansas woman who won a national contest says she was disqualified because of her Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.More >>