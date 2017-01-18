NAACP issues report card for new CEO of Youngstown schools

It's been six months since Youngstown city schools made the transition to having a CEO in charge. On Wednesday, leaders of the Youngstown NAACP issued a report card on what has happened under the guidance of CEO Krish Mohip.

The NAACP leaders say their review is based strictly on their engagement with Mohip and the progress being made on what they view as priorities for the district. The report card gives Mohip A's in three out of six areas. The one problem area was not hiring best academic practitioners for under performing schools, and specifically East High.

"Everything that's wrong with the district is wrong at East, " said NAACP Vice President, Jimma McWilson,

The leaders cited 2016 records for East which show 376 students with F grades. 500 with D's. 144 seniors with D or F, and 55 seniors not graduating due to academics. They say they provided Mohip with a list of ten top academic practitioners in Ohio three months ago.

"We sent him a list of the names of the people, and we sent him a list of the schools that they're at, " said NAACP President, George Freeman.

McWilson and Freeman say Mohip has had plenty of time to have a person in place at East. "We're not telling him who to hire or when to hire, what we're doing is giving our opinion based on priorities that we see as important," said McWilson.

Mohip was in Columbus Wednesday, but in a phone conversation he said he has had contact with several individuals about coming to Youngstown.

"The majority of them are not willing to leave their district or their school in the middle of the year and I respect that. They have a sense of commitment, and those are the people I eventually want to bring into the district," Mohip said.

The CEO said he appreciates the NAACP's acknowledging what has been accomplished so far, and that he looks forward to continuing what has been a positive partnership with the organization.

