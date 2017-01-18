Flu activity now widespread in Ohio

For first time this flu season, influenza-like illness is now widespread throughout Ohio.

The number of associated hospitalizations in Ohio are rising. The first week of January, there were 287 new confirmed flu-associated hospitalizations. There have been a total of 654 since flu season started in October.

In Pennsylvania, activity is also considered widespread for the second week in a row. Pennsylvania tracks confirmed flu tests rather than hospitalizations. The state has seen nearly 11,000 positive flu cases since October.

"It is prime season now. So, I expect it to be like most other years that the hospital is going to be really full," said Dr. Heath Dorian with St. Elizabeth Boardman. "The waits in the emergency room are going to be very long. The best thing to do is, if you think it is just the flu and you are not having those complicated things, the best thing is to stay home and rest. Don't bring it around the hospital. Take lots of fluid. Take Tylenol."

Symptoms that would warrant a trip to the doctor's office would be chest pain or pressure, abdominal pain or pressure and shortness of breath.