Commodore Perry students heading to inauguration

Donald Trump's inauguration is just a couple days away and thousands are expected to fill Washington D.C. to witness the event.

We all remember taking school field trips when we were in school but it wasn't often we got to take one to see history in the making.

Well, that's what 25 Commodore Perry high schools students are doing when they travel to see the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Teacher, David Snyder, says "This is an historic occasion and they may never get the chance to do it again. They have the chance now and they've learned about it. They can apply what they have learned as adults in the future."

Students say they are excited to see not just the swearing in of a new President, but everything else that will surround it.

"It was a heated election so there probably will be protesters and there will probably be passionate protesters on both sides. It will be interesting and I'm looking forward to it," said Senior, Jacob McCloskey.

And they'll get to tour some of the nation's most familiar sites.

Senior, Natalie Bubenheim, said, "I've never been to Washington D.C. so I'm really excited to see all of the monuments. We've been following the election through the whole process so it's going to be pretty cool to see a President become inaugurated because most people don't have that type of opportunity."

Students will leave for Washington Thursday night at 11:30pm.