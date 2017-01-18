Northern Trumbull County waterline project set to begin in late 2017

Work could begin as early as this fall on a major waterline project in Trumbull County.

The Blueprint to Prosperity project is 15-mile waterline installation that will serve customers in communities including Farmington, West Farmington, Braceville, Newton Falls and Southington.

Trumbull County commissioners are expected to approve a contract of about $821,200 with an engineering firm at their meeting Thursday. The agreement will would be with Burgess & Niple, Inc., which has offices in nearby Painesville and Akron.

After trouble on project sites in Vienna and Kinsman, the county is imposing stiffer requirements within contracts with engineering firms.

"We're looking closer at our projects now, because these last two projects have been a problem," Frank Fuda said, county commissioner.

The $12 million project is expected to begin in the fall or early winter of 2017 and should be finished by the end of 2018.