Mohawk schools cancel classes for third day

Administrators have canceled classes for a third day in a row in the Mohawk Area School District in Lawrence County.

The district has announced that both school buildings will be closed on Thursday.

Classes were called off Tuesday and Wednesday because the well system at the high school complex was damaged during last week's flooding and heavy rains.

As a result, testing of water samples came back beyond the allowable thresholds set by the Department of Environmental Protection.

School officials say workers have completed a mechanical tie-in to the elementary school well, which is separate from the high school well.

Before the schools can open again, the Department of Environmental Protection must certify that the water at the high school is safe enough to lift a boil alert.

Students will not have to make up classes missed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, school officials plan to make up Thursday's missed day of school on Friday.

All school and on-campus activities are also canceled for Thursday.